Gauahar Khan Redefines Ethnic Fashion Goals In Exquisite Pink Lehenga

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024
Actress Gauahar Khan served ethnic fashion inspiration to her fans and followers as she shared several pictures in a lehenga adorned with intricate work
Gauahar has once again proved that she clearly known how to slay in ethnic wear
For her glamorous and elegant look, Gauahar chose a pink and golden lehenga from the shelves of Chamee and Palak
The outfit consisted of a sleeveless blouse embellished with intricate detailing. Gauahar completed her look with dupatta featuring lacework on the sides
Gauahar accessorised her ethereal look with a necklace, earrings as well as a statement ring adorning her finger
The actress made a neat bun out of her voluminous tresses. For makeup, she opted for pink eye shadows, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of brown lipstick
Gauahar never fails to leave her fans in awe with her stunning outfits. She definitely knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices
