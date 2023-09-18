Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun Observes Festivities With Family, Daughter Arha Performs Aarti: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

Telugu stars commenced their Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti festivities earlier than the rest of the country. Pushpa star and National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun too joined in the festivities

Instagram: Allu Sneha Reddy

The 41-year old actor observed a small pooja at his home with wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha

Instagram: Allu Sneha Reddy

Arjun's wife Sneha shared a brief glimpse of the idol at their residence. From the looks of it, it seems like an eco-friendly idol made of organic materials

Instagram: Allu Sneha Reddy

The festivities were also extended at the premises of Arjun's home banner Geetha Arts

Instagram: Geetha Arts

Arjun's parents Nirmala and Allu Aravind, who is one of Telugu cinema's most respected producers

Instagram: Geetha Arts

Accepting the bountiful blessings of the Lord, Arjun seems deeply immersed in the rituals

Instagram: Geetha Arts

Daughter Arha is seen performing the aarti with utmost excitement as she is guided by uncle Allu Sirish

Instagram: Geetha Arts

Sirish later takes his turn on performing the aarti

Instagram: Geetha Arts

The year has been immensely gratifying for Arjun and his family as the actor became the first Telugu cinema actor to win a National Award as Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise

Instagram: Geetha Arts

