Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun Observes Festivities With Family, Daughter Arha Performs Aarti: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Telugu stars commenced their Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti festivities earlier than the rest of the country. Pushpa star and National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun too joined in the festivities
The 41-year old actor observed a small pooja at his home with wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha
Arjun's wife Sneha shared a brief glimpse of the idol at their residence. From the looks of it, it seems like an eco-friendly idol made of organic materials
The festivities were also extended at the premises of Arjun's home banner Geetha Arts
Arjun's parents Nirmala and Allu Aravind, who is one of Telugu cinema's most respected producers
Accepting the bountiful blessings of the Lord, Arjun seems deeply immersed in the rituals
Daughter Arha is seen performing the aarti with utmost excitement as she is guided by uncle Allu Sirish
Sirish later takes his turn on performing the aarti
The year has been immensely gratifying for Arjun and his family as the actor became the first Telugu cinema actor to win a National Award as Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise
