Friendship Day 2023: Mohanlal-Mammootty, Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi-Nagarjuna: 20 Magical BFF Pairs From South Cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
South Indian actors are known to be very private and guarded about their personal lives. Hence, seldom are insider facts about them revealed in the public domain. But these magical pairs of BFFs prove that nothing can come in between the mutual love and respect these actors share for one another. Take a look at your favourite actors and their friends
Mohanlal and Mammootty - Both megastars of Malayalam cinema have been the best of friends for over 35 years and they treat each other as family
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth - The powerhouses of Tamil cinema might be pit against each other by fans but they remain the tightest of friends
Chiranjeevi - Nagarjuna - A rousing testament of a friendship between an outsider and insider, Chiru and Naga have been the best of friends for more than four decades
Suriya - R.Madhavan - Two of Tamil cinema's most popular actors, the incredible love and respect that both share is infectious. So much that Suriya did not charge a penny from his friend for his cameo in the latter's directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Dulquer Salmaan - Prithviraj Sukumaran - Two of Malayalam cinema's reigning favourites share a massive bonhomie besides being competing rivals
Prabhas - Anushka Shetty - While much has been spoken about their rumoured romance, both Prabhas and Anushka have always maintained themselves to be the best of friends
Jr NTR - S.S. Rajamouli - A friendship that has lasted for over two decades and have fans praying for their well-being, NTR and Rajamouli's friendship goes beyond their love for films
Dulquer Salmaan - Fahadh Faasil - More than Fahadh, Dulquer shares a brotherhood with the former's wife Nazriya Fahadh. That has translated into Fahadh finding a great confidante in Dulquer
Rana Daggubati - Ram Charan - As two star kids who literally grew up together, fans swear by Rana and Ram's endearing bromance
Dulquer Salmaan - Vijay Devarakonda - The two actors worked together in the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati but Vijay stated on Koffee With Karan that if both actors stayed in the same city, then they would be very thick as friends. Although the mutual respect remains
Rana Daggubati - Nani - While Nani mostly keeps to himself, he shares a tremendous bond with Rana. During the promotions of Nani's Dasara, Rana went out of his way to help his friend in the film's promotional campaign
Dulquer Salmaan - Nani - Dulquer has always maintained that he deeply admires Nani for his craft and talent, while the Telugu superstar has reciprocated the affection through his friendly gestures more than words
Nayanthara - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Both reigning queens of South cinema don't let competition come in between the deep sisterhood they share. The two starred in the 2022 Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and were known to have cried during the wrap-up party of the film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Vijay Deverakonda - The two actors first starred in the 2018 film Mahanati as second leads and will next been seen in Kushi as leads. Between the two films, the two actors have grown to become the best of friends
Shruti Haasan - Tamannaah Bhatia - Both the hotties are known to have met during an awards show function many years ago and have stuck together since then
Kajal Aggarwal - Tamannaah Bhatia - As two actresses who have starred opposite every leading man down South, both Kajal and Tamannaah are known be each other's biggest cheerleaders
Ram Pothineni - Genelia D'Souza - Ever since they starred together in the film 'Ready', Genelia and Ram have stuck by each other through thick and thin
Keerthi Suresh - Kalyani Priyadarshan - Two of Malayalam cinema's leading heroines have grown up together since they were little girls. Keerthi and Kalyani's bond go beyond their film families
Dulquer Salmaan - Mrunal Thakur - Clearly, Dulquer is a great friend to have. Mrunal might be the latest to attest to that. Ever since the two actors starred together in the 2022 film Sita Ramam, they are known to be the fiercest supporters for one another. This is evident on their Instagram pages
Rakul Preet Singh - Lakshmi Manchu - Rakul might be juggling her time between Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, but whenever she is in Hyderabad, meeting and spending time with her bestie Lakshmi is a top priority
Thanks For Reading!