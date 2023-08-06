Friendship Day 2023: Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Binge-Watch These 12 Bollywood Movies All Over Again

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
It's time to gather your BFFs and revisit these all-time favourite Bollywood films that celebrate friendship and its many shades
Dil Chahta Hai - You can never go wrong with this eternal favourite starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia
Kal Ho Naa Ho - Sure, this was a tragic love triangle, but we would love to be a fly on the wall watching Aman, Naina and Rohit take a drunken walk by themselves on the streets of New York
Rang De Basanti - A college friendship that awakened an entire generation, Rang De Basanti stirs you like no other
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na - A seemingly frivolous film that makes you grin from ear to ear, the music of this Imran Khan-Genelia D'Souza starrer is balm for our anxious souls
Wake Up Sid - A feel-good film about Mumbai, its rains and unexpected friendships
3 Idiots - We will always find bits of ourselves in Rancho, Farhan, Raju and even Chatur
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Your one sure-shot ticket to Spain alongwith the best company of Arjun, Kabir, Imran, Laila and Natasha. Filmmaker Zoya Akthar's film is a much-needed ray of sunshine
Cocktail - Your one-stop guide on how to be the hot BFF like Veronica is or how not to be a Gautam or a Meera
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - You can never go wrong with this all-time popular film. You'll find yourselves in Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - For those who prefer their toxic bromances, here's a recommendation for you because this is an inclusive list, after all
Veere Di Wedding - Finally, we have one film that celebrates female friendships in all its glory
Chhichhore - A beautiful film about growing up together, growing apart and then reuniting to never be separated again. This Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is beautiful in an understated manner
