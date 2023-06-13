Father's Day 2023: 12 Bollywood Songs You Can Dedicate To Your Dad

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
The bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and expressions. Over the years, Bollywood has churned out some special songs to portray the relationship between a father and his child
This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18. Ahead of the special occasion, take a look at some Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your father:
Papa Kehte Hai - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Papa Mere Papa - Main Aisa Hi Hoon
Dilbaro - Raazi
Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera - Boss
Papa Ki Pari Hu Main - Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Hamare Papa Aur Hum -Yaara Dildara
Papa Toh Band Bajaye - Housefull 2
Mere Daddy Kitne Pyaare Hain
Tujhko Na Dekhun - Jaanwar
Hanikarak Bapu - Dangal
Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re - Heyy Babyy
Papa The Great - Papa The Great
