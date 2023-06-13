Father's Day 2023: 12 Bollywood Songs You Can Dedicate To Your Dad

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

The bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and expressions. Over the years, Bollywood has churned out some special songs to portray the relationship between a father and his child

This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18. Ahead of the special occasion, take a look at some Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your father:

Papa Kehte Hai - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Papa Mere Papa - Main Aisa Hi Hoon

Dilbaro - Raazi

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera - Boss

Papa Ki Pari Hu Main - Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Hamare Papa Aur Hum -Yaara Dildara

Papa Toh Band Bajaye - Housefull 2

Mere Daddy Kitne Pyaare Hain

Tujhko Na Dekhun - Jaanwar

Hanikarak Bapu - Dangal

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re - Heyy Babyy

Papa The Great - Papa The Great

Thanks For Reading!

Kirron Kher Birthday: Times When She Played The Coolest Mom On Screen
Find out More