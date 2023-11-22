Elli AvrRam Rocks Hot Pink Ruffle Saree In New York

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 22, 2023
Elli AvrRam was recently in New York for The Most Influential Indian Awards by Elite Magazine.
Elli AvrRam looked stunning as she donned a hot pink saree from the brand Masumi Mewawalla.
Elli AvrRam took to her Instagram handle and shared photos with the caption, "Bollywood Vibes on New York Streets! Videsi Desi Pardesi Got it? #NewYorkWithElli."
Elli AvrRam was featured in 'The Elite List' honouring 50 of the most influential people from all around the world By Elite Magazine for her travel show ‘India with Elli’.
Elli AvrRam was honoured by ‘Indian by Heart’ award in New York.
Elli AvrRam made her Bollywood debut in Mickey Virus alongside Maniesh Paul.
Elli AvrRam was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born, in which, she played the role of Dimple.
On the work front, Elli AvrRam will star next in Conjuring Kannappan, which is a Tamil movie.
During her visit to New York, Elli AvrRam met Gaur Gopal Das, who is an Indian monk.
Thanks For Reading!