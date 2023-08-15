Dulquer Salmaan Kickstarts King Of Kotha Promotions In Hyderabad Wearing Customised Club Shirt: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Always known for his unmistakable sense of style, Dulquer Salmaan flagged off the promotional tour for his upcoming film King of Kotha in Hyderabad, in style. More photos ahead
The actor gave press interviews wearing a customised club shirt designed by his stylist Harman Kaur
The actor completed his look wearing accessories by Barry John
He paired his shirt with crisp pants from Selected to complete his ensemble
Definitely not forgetting to add his 1000-watt smile
The actor was joined by co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was spotted in a saree herself
The actor returns to films after a year's gap. He was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu hit Sita Ramam
Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 24, 2023
