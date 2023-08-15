Dulquer Salmaan Kickstarts King Of Kotha Promotions In Hyderabad Wearing Customised Club Shirt: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023

Always known for his unmistakable sense of style, Dulquer Salmaan flagged off the promotional tour for his upcoming film King of Kotha in Hyderabad, in style. More photos ahead

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor gave press interviews wearing a customised club shirt designed by his stylist Harman Kaur

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor completed his look wearing accessories by Barry John

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

He paired his shirt with crisp pants from Selected to complete his ensemble

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

Definitely not forgetting to add his 1000-watt smile

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor was joined by co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was spotted in a saree herself

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor returns to films after a year's gap. He was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu hit Sita Ramam

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 24, 2023

