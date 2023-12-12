Dil Dostii Dance Fame Vrushika Mehta Marries Saurabh Ghedia In Dreamy Affair

By: Sachin T | December 12, 2023
Vrushika Mehta, who shot to fame with the show Dil Dostii Dance, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia on Sunday
The actress took to her social media handle to share the photos and the entire wedding looked straight out of a fairytale
The bride and groom opted for an ivory look for their wedding day
For Vrushika and Saurabh, it was a day filled with love, laughter and peace
"With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime," they captioned the post
Vrushika looked beautiful as a Gujarati bride and her red chooda perfectly complemented her white and green lehenga
"May the companionship with you last a lifetime, May it bring success in all endeavor," she wrote
Vrushika and Saurabh were showered with love and congratulatory wishes from their friends and fans on social media
