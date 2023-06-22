Did You Know Amrish Puri Voiced Ravan in Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Yes, it is true. Legendary actor Amrish Puri had given voice to the Ravan in 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', the animated masterpiece
Even though this film was aired in 1992 on Doordarshan, after two decades, it still has a special place in the viewers’ hearts
A masterful collaboration between Japanese and Indian animators - Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan with Koichi Saski, the film had simple and elegant visuals with animation techniques well ahead of its time. The movie was made in Hindi and English
Voice to characters in the movie was given by an interesting cadre of actors including Amrish Puri (Ravan). Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator while Arun Govil was Ram
Ramayana: The Legend of Rama was released in Japan on December 11, 1992, and in India on December 25, 1993
The film retells the story of Rama, a prince who is exiled from his kingdom over a promise that his father needed to fulfil
Rama sets out on a journey with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, and they eventually face off against the demon king Ravan
In 2001, the English version of the film was recut, redubbed and released in the US with a new title - Prince of Light. Breaking Bad fame Bryan Cranston had voiced Lord Ram in this version
