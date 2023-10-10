Dhak Dhak Screening: Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi Grace Special Premiere Of Dia Mirza-Ratna Pathak Shah-Starrer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

Celebs graced the special screening of Dhak Dhak that stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dia will essay the role of Uzma, a burqa-clad mechanic

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ratna essays the role of Mahi, who is known as biker nani amongst her family members

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Fatima plays Sky, a travel blogger. Also, we heart this all red-ensemble

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sanjana plays Manjari, a soon-to-be bride. We also love how the actress looks like she has stepped out of a fairy-tale in this pretty red dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vidya Balan was seen in attendance at the screening

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also lent her presence to the event

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who was recently seen in the second season of Mumbai Diaries, made a rare appearance at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tannishtha Chatterjee, who was last seen in Scoop, was spotted too

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sophie Choudhry kept it super casual with black co-ords paired with a denim jacket

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dia was also joined by her favourite director and friend Anubhav Sinha

Photos by Varinder Chawla

