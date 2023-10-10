Dhak Dhak Screening: Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi Grace Special Premiere Of Dia Mirza-Ratna Pathak Shah-Starrer

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Celebs graced the special screening of Dhak Dhak that stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Dia will essay the role of Uzma, a burqa-clad mechanic
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ratna essays the role of Mahi, who is known as biker nani amongst her family members
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Fatima plays Sky, a travel blogger. Also, we heart this all red-ensemble
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sanjana plays Manjari, a soon-to-be bride. We also love how the actress looks like she has stepped out of a fairy-tale in this pretty red dress
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan was seen in attendance at the screening
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also lent her presence to the event
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who was recently seen in the second season of Mumbai Diaries, made a rare appearance at the do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Tannishtha Chatterjee, who was last seen in Scoop, was spotted too
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sophie Choudhry kept it super casual with black co-ords paired with a denim jacket
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Dia was also joined by her favourite director and friend Anubhav Sinha
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!