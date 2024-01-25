Deepika Padukone's Sweater-Vest Is Perfect For Your Next Mumbai Winter Date

By: Sachin T | January 25, 2024
Actress Deepika Padukone served winter fashion goals as she arrived for the screening of her film, Fighter, in Mumbai
She was seen wearing a crisp white shirt with beige pants, but what amped her look up was her matching sweater vest
She kept her hair down in lose waves and with minimal makeup, her overall look seemed perfect for a cosy dinner date
The sweater vest was both stylish as well as warm, a must have to tackle the breezy Mumbai weather
Deepika's neutral look won over the internet and fans lauded her style, fit for the temperatures in the city
Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and in it, Deepika is seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer
The film has opened to positive reviews from the audience as well as critics
