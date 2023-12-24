Deepika Padukone Oozes Royalty In Blue Sabyasachi Saree At Mumbai Event

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
Living up to her title of the Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone once again stole breaths as she attended an event in Mumbai
On Saturday evening, Deepika graced the Mumbai Police's annual event, Umang, wearing a blue Sabyasachi saree
The actress looked every bit divine in the blue and golden benarasi saree
She paired her saree with a matching blue full-sleeved blouse, and tied her hair back in her signature bun
Being the quintessential Sabyasachi muse, Deepika paired her saree with chunky heritage jewellery designed by the man himself
Deepika flashed her million dollar smile as she sashayed down the red carpet at Umang 2023, stealing all the limelight
The actress has once again proved how she is unbeatable when it comes to carrying a saree with poise and elegance
On the work front, she will be next seen in Fighter, releasing on Republic Day 2024
