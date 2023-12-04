Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In A Violet Gown At The Academy Museum Gala 

By: Oshin Fernandes | December 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.
For the event, Deepika wore a gorgeous violet velvet one-shoulder gown.
She accessorised her look with extravagant diamond jewellery that comprised bracelets, rings, and earrings.
Deepika let her hair down, allowing her highlights to do the talking, and opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lips.
Last year, Deepika presented the 'RRR' movie song 'Naatu Naatu' act at the Oscars.
The annual Academy Museum Gala is a fundraiser that provides finances for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan. It will be released on January 25, 2024.
Thanks For Reading!