Complete Wedding Album of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Actor Karan Deol shared his dreamy wedding photos with wife Drisha Acharya on Instagram. They got married in Mumbai on Sunday.
He posted a romantic message for his wife and those who have blessed them on this new journey, along with the photos.
The caption read, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..."
"...The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives."
The 32-year-old actor added, "We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"
In the photos the groom is in an ivory sherwani with a pearl necklace and a beautiful varmala in his hands. While the gorgeous bride has henna on her hands and is a sight in red lehenga.
Drisha is 32-years-old. She is a fashion designer and is reportedly the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.
Karan had made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.
Karan is the son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra.
Thanks For Reading!