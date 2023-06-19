Inside Karan-Drisha's Wedding Reception: Deepika-Ranveer Posing With Dharmendra To Sunny Deol Dancing

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 18, Sunday, and later hosted a star-studded reception party in the evening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The groom was seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi as they congratulated and blessed the newlyweds

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The reception bash got the biggest stars under one roof. Grandpa Dharmendra was seen catching up with friend Shatrughan Sinha

Proud father Sunny Deol was seen shaking a leg with Karan as Sonu Nigam performed his best numbers at the reception bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too graced the party and posed with Dharmendra, Kapil Sharma, and his wife Ginni

Deepika looked beautiful in a heavily embellished salwar suit

Despite his injury, Anupam Kher made sure to attend the reception and bless Karan and Drisha

Deepika and Ranveer posing with the newlyweds

Anupam Kher and Dharmendra having a party of their own

Anupam Kher and Sunny Deol

