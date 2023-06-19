Inside Karan-Drisha's Wedding Reception: Deepika-Ranveer Posing With Dharmendra To Sunny Deol Dancing

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 18, Sunday, and later hosted a star-studded reception party in the evening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The groom was seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi as they congratulated and blessed the newlyweds
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The reception bash got the biggest stars under one roof. Grandpa Dharmendra was seen catching up with friend Shatrughan Sinha
Proud father Sunny Deol was seen shaking a leg with Karan as Sonu Nigam performed his best numbers at the reception bash
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too graced the party and posed with Dharmendra, Kapil Sharma, and his wife Ginni
Deepika looked beautiful in a heavily embellished salwar suit
Despite his injury, Anupam Kher made sure to attend the reception and bless Karan and Drisha
Deepika and Ranveer posing with the newlyweds
Anupam Kher and Dharmendra having a party of their own
Anupam Kher and Sunny Deol
