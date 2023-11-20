Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff Attend Karthika Nair's Wedding; Radikaa Sarathkumar Shares Pictures Of An Epic South Reunion

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Actress/producer Radikaa Sarathkumar shared pictures of an epic South reunion witnessed at actress Karthika Nair's wedding in Trivandrum which saw Megastar Chiranjeevi and others in attendance
Instagram: Radikaa Sarathkumar
The wedding also saw Jackie Shroff in attendance who shares a warm, cordial relationship with many South stars
Friends forever! Fans of South cinema from the 80s and 90s will beam at the sight of their favourite actresses in the same frame. From L-R, Suhasini Maniratnam, Radikaa, Radha Nair and Revathi
Chiru as lovingly referred to, poses with his leading ladies from 80s Telugu and Tamil cinema
Radikaa is always happy to share the frame with her besties Revathi and Suhasini
Karthika married beau Rohit Nair, a businessman. Prior to her marriage, the actress has acted in select films across all four South languages
Jackie feels joyous to be in the presence of some lovely ladies. This frame also features Poonam Dhillon
