Celebs Who Announced Pregnancy In 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Several Bollywood and television celebs are set to welcome their children this year
Swara Bhasker announced on Tuesday that she is all set to welcome her first child with husband Fahad Ahmed in October 2023
Ileana D'Souza took the internet by storm when she recently posted a picture of her baby bump and announced her pregnancy
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are set to welcome their first child this year 10 months after their marriage
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are pregnant with their first child and the actress is set to deliver soon
Gautam Rode and wife Pankhuri recently announced that they are set to welcome twins this year
Actress Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, a son, on May 10, 2023
Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 31, 2023
Actress Neha Marda delivered her firstborn, a baby girl, in April this year
