Celebs Making A Difference On World Environment Day: Priyanka Chopra To Allu Arjun

By: Suryaprakash Singh | June 05, 2023
From Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun: Big Screen Celebrities Lead the Charge for a Greener World on World Environment Day 2023.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas promotes sustainable practices and supports environmental campaigns through her association with UNICEF.
Amitabh Bachchan extends support to PETA and raises awareness about animal welfare and climate change vulnerability through partnerships with Global Cool and the Indian Film Academy.
Alia Bhatt launched Coexist, a platform that helps to emphasize the balance between nature and human life, and actively campaigns against plastic pollution.
Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, promotes sustainable fashion and wildlife preservation.
John Abraham encourages animal adoption and supports the PowerLight a Village campaign for solar power energy.
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh venture into the plant-based meat industry with Imagine Meats.
Ajay Devgn led the construction of a solar power plant and advocates for renewable energy sources.
Allu Arjun planted a sapling on World Environment Day and urges his fans to do the same for nature and the Earth.
