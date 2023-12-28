Celeb-Approved Floral Print Saree Looks To Ace Your Fashion Game

By: Ria Sharma | December 28, 2023
Floral print sarees are a timeless and elegant choice for women looking to add a touch of grace and femininity to their attire. These sarees feature intricate floral patterns, ranging from delicate blooms to bold and vibrant designs
To ace the stylish saree look, the key is to strike a balance between the floral print of the saree and the accompanying elements
You can also opt for a plain saree or with minimal print with heavily floral-printed blouse. The blouse can be matching or a contrasting colour
Always use contrasting accessories to enhance the overall saree look. You can opt for statement jewellry, such as large earrings or a bold necklace. This will help in elevating the outfit
Consider experimenting with different necklines and sleeve lengths to add variety to your floral saree look
You can also experiment with different draping styles to give a contemporary twist to your traditional saree. For example, try the dhoti style or a seedha pallu drape
Depending on the weather, consider adding a contrasting or matching shawl or a jacket for an extra layer of style
Go for a hairstyle that complements the occasion. A loose braid, open curls, or a neat bun can work well depending on the event
Keep the makeup balanced. If the floral print is very vibrant and bold, consider a more neutral makeup look
Floral print sarees are a popular and evergreen choice among women who appreciate both classic and modern fashion
