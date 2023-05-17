Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp, Elle Fanning and other Hollywood celebs at opening ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
The Cannes Film Festival is back and better than ever this year, featuring more celebrities and screenings. Check out the gallery for the best outfits, hottest premieres, and surprise moments from Cannes 2023, Day 1.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones were seen posing together for 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony.
Johnny Depp AND Maiwenn linked arms as they looked at the cameras.
Uma Thurman and son Levon Hawke were all smiles at the event.
Elle Fanning served glamour in a silver and pink strapless dress that had a sequin peplum corset bodice paired with a poofy pink skirt.
Naomi Campbell made her appearance at opening ceremony in a plunging silver sequin gown.
Brie Larson wore a striped crepe dress with a metallic jacquard vest at the premiere and she literally rocked it!
Simona Tabasco was seen decked up in a red-coloured sleeveless lace dress complimented by a flowy train.
Alessandra Ambrosio rocked the vintage sheer red Elie Saab Couture gown that had a plunging V-neckline. Her silver necklace added more to the charm.
Michael Douglas flaunted his dapper look in a black suit and navy blue button-down.
Helen Mirren’s look was the unique one among all as she dyed her hair blue and paired it with an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress.
