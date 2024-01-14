BTS Photos Of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Suriya From Ad Shoot

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared several pictures to give a glimpse of his fun-filled ad shoot with actors Akshay Kumar and Suriya

The trio came together to shoot an ad for Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) ahead of its launch. Big B, Akshay and Suriya are seen wearing black outfits in the images

In one of the photos, Big B is seen explaining something to Suriya as Akshay looks at the megastar

Along with the photos, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that he underwent a hand surgery recently and was discussing about it with Akshay

Big B did not delve into the details of his surgery. However, he is seen sporting a wrist band in the photos

One of the pictures also shows Amitabh Bachchan throwing a ball and Akshay jumping to catch it. Big B captioned the post, "Playing CATCH !! 🤣🤣 with Akshay .. he eventually caught it"

ISPL is India’s first tennis ball cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. The inaugural edition will be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai

