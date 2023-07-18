BTS’ J-Hope Dominates With Dynamic Style In Jack In The Box Concept Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
BTS member J-hope has delighted fans with concept photos for his upcoming solo album, "Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)."
The recently released photos showcase J-Hope donning black and white outfits, which carry a significant message tied to his previous album, "Jack In The Box."
Set to drop on August 18, this new version of the album will feature three live tracks and two instrumental tracks that J-Hope performed at Lollapalooza, adding a special touch for fans.
In a surprise announcement on July 17, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the release of the "HOPE Edition" for J-Hope's 2022 album, "Jack In The Box." Previously available only digitally or as a Weverse album, this physical version will offer fans a new experience.
Alongside the original tracks, "Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)" will include the three live tracks from Lollapalooza, two instrumental tracks, and additional "new photos and items" that perfectly complement the album's "HOPE Edition" title.
Fans eager to get their hands on this special edition can start pre-ordering on July 17 at 11 a.m. KST, building anticipation for the album's official release on August 18 at 1 p.m. KST.
J-Hope's solo ventures continue to captivate listeners and demonstrate his versatility as an artist. The "HOPE Edition" promises to be a collector's item for fans and a testament to J-Hope's talent and creativity.
J-Hope's solo ventures continue to captivate listeners and demonstrate his versatility as an artist. The "HOPE Edition" promises to be a collector's item for fans and a testament to J-Hope's talent and creativity.
