Bollywood's Best Christmas Trees Of 2023: From Sonam Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra

By: Sachin T | December 23, 2023
The festive season has officially begun and celebs have already propped up their Christmas trees, with their houses all decked up for the fun and frolic
Ananya Panday will be celebrating her first Christmas at her new home this year, and her tree is already up with lights and ornaments
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently enjoying her time off from work, has been spending her evenings decorating her Christmas tree
Parineeti Chopra will be celebrating her first Christmas post her wedding with Raghav Chadha at their Delhi residence
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too have put up their brand new Christmas tree, complete with glittery ornaments and candies
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have set up a rather unconventional Christmas tree covered with white fairy lights, pine cones and other ornaments
Shweta Tiwari exuded Christmas vibes as she decorated her tree wearing a red and white sweater
