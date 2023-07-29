Bollywood Actors Who Started Their Career From South Films: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Very few of you might be aware that these popular Bollywood actor actually started there career from south movies. Scroll to next slide and check out -
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Debuted in Tamil film Iruvar (1997) as a dual role alongside Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, directed by Mani Ratnam.
Katrina Kaif: Entered the film industry with Telugu film Malliswari (2004) as a princess in love with a bank employee, earning one crore rupees and becoming the highest-paid South Indian actress then.
Deepika Padukone: Started her acting journey with Kannada film Aishwarya (2006), portraying the lead character who falls for an older man. She also lent her voice for a song in the film.
Akshay Kumar: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay also began her acting from a south movie 'Vishnu Vijay'.
Priyanka Chopra: Marked her film debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) as a lawyer fighting for justice and also showcasing her singing talent in one of the film's songs.
Anil Kapoor: stepped into acting with a Telugu film 'Vamsa Vriksham' (1980)
Kriti Sanon: Made her debut in the Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014) as a journalist aiding a troubled rock star, sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu.
R Madhavan: The versatile actor debuted in films with a south Indian movie 'Anbe'.
Disha Patani: Her first acting work was in a Telugu remake of film 'loafer'
