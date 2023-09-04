By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Bollywood has given the audience some of the most heartwarming teacher-student tales that will be remembered for the years to come. On Teachers' Day 2023, here's a look at actors who played teachers on screen:
Rani Mukerji played the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hichki, which released in 2018
In the 2016 film Chalk n Duster, Juhi Chawla was seen playing a righteous teacher and she was received critical acclaim for her performance
Shahid Kapoor played a young teacher in Paathshaala (2010), who stands for quality education for students while the school looks on to gain only monetary benefits
Sushmita Sen played the scintillating chemistry teacher, Miss Chandni, in Main Hoon Na, and her own chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the film grabbed eyeballs
Aamir Khan played teacher to Darsheel Safary (Ishaan Awasthi) in Taare Zameen Par and the film shows his journey with a student dealing with dyslexia
In the 2019 film, Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played mathematician Anand Kumar who trained underprivileged students in Patna to crack the entrance exam for IIT.
Boman Irani played the strict professor/principal in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, and he won hearts with his portrayal of Viru Sahastrabuddhe, aka 'Virus'
Shah Rukh Khan played a music teacher in Mohabbatein and while at it, he also taught some valuable lessons of love to his students and to the strict principal, played by Amitabh Bachchan
Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai proved that all teachers don't need to be strict, and some of them are quite quirky too!
