Blockbuster Telugu Banner Marks Malayalam Foray With New Tovino Thomas Starrer: SEE PHOTOS From Muhurtham Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
Top Telugu Production House Mythri Movie Makers are set to mark their Malayalam debut with Nadikar Thilakam starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The muhurtham ceremony was held in Kochi to mark the big development. See more photos ahead
The movie will be directed by Lal Jr.
Shoot of the movie also commenced starting today, following the morning pooja
The starcast further includes Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi and Lal
Music of the film will be rendered by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair
Written by Lal Jr., the film has screenplay penned by Suvin S Somaseskharan
Mythri Movie Makers have produced some of the biggest blockbuster films of Telugu cinema
The upcoming film Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is their next. Besides that, they also have Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna
