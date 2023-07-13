Blockbuster Telugu Banner Marks Malayalam Foray With New Tovino Thomas Starrer: SEE PHOTOS From Muhurtham Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023

Top Telugu Production House Mythri Movie Makers are set to mark their Malayalam debut with Nadikar Thilakam starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The muhurtham ceremony was held in Kochi to mark the big development. See more photos ahead

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

The movie will be directed by Lal Jr.

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

Shoot of the movie also commenced starting today, following the morning pooja

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

The starcast further includes Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi and Lal

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

Music of the film will be rendered by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

Written by Lal Jr., the film has screenplay penned by Suvin S Somaseskharan

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

Mythri Movie Makers have produced some of the biggest blockbuster films of Telugu cinema

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

The upcoming film Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is their next. Besides that, they also have Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna

Instagram: Nadikar Thilakam

