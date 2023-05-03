BLACKPINK's Jennie integrated Korean culture in her Met Gala look; Here's how

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
Jennie from the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made her debut appearance at the Met Gala 2023. She was dressed in a white mini dress with a scalloped neckline, black belt, and gloves, a recreated version of a 1990 CHANEL Fall/Winter runway piece
Photos from Instagram
Her outfit matched the event's theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty." The Western-inspired dress emphasized her natural beauty and featured a classic CHANEL look. But how did she embed KOREAN culture in her look?
Jennie's hair was styled with a thick, headband-like braid that added a hint of Korean culture to her overall look. The braided hair is called ko meori a traditional hairdo seen during the Silla and Joseon periods
The braids were formed by pulling two pigtails onto the top of the head. Jennie's hairstyle is a modern take on the traditional look and adds a touch of her heritage to the outfit
The inspiration for her hair was to bring some amount of Korean culture to her look
Jennie wore a classic white camellia flower, representing CHANEL's former creative director Karl Lagerfeld's style, instead of the traditional ribbon between the plaits
She showed off her pride in her heritage by incorporating Korean-inspired elements in her outfit and hair
