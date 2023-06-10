BLACKPINK Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose's Haircare Secrets Revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
BLACKPINK's hairstylist Cha Cha recently spilled the beans on achieving the group's go-to hairstyles and colors in an exclusive video by Sunbae TV.
Jisoo, known for her natural beauty, opted for dark hair while filming Snowdrop, wanting to keep her look more natural.
According to Cha Cha, selecting the right hair color is crucial as it can enhance different skin tones and create a flattering combination.
Jennie, the fashion-forward member, has been rocking a stunning dark ash brown color, which only needsminimal maintenance with monthly touch-ups.
Rosé's signature blonde locks demand meticulous care, with the singer often visiting the salon three times a week for bleaching.
For achieving Lisa's iconic hair color: wait two days after showering before bleaching to minimize damage.
The level of hair maintenance required for these celebrities is no joke, often forcing them to rise early to beat the daily rush.
Cha Cha revealed that celebrities prefer visiting the salon on weekdays, especially in the morning, often during the wee hours of dawn.
