Biggest Newsmakers Of 2023: Alia Bhatt's 'Lipstick' Remark, Ranbir Kapoor's Nude Scene & More

By: Sachin T | December 21, 2023
Alia Bhatt courted major controversy after she said on a public platform that her husband Ranbir Kapoor does not like her wearing lipstick and asks her to "wipe it off" everytime she does it. Ranbir was labelled as a "toxic" man post the remark
Deepika Padukone made an honest revelation on the Koffee With Karan 8 couch that she was casually dating Ranveer Singh when they first met. She said that when she initially began seeing him, she also went out with other men, as she did not want to commit right then. Her revelation blew out of proportion with people shaming and trolling her, to the extent of even labelling her as a cheater
Triptii Dimri became an overnight sensation, thanks to her brief role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She is now being touted as the new "national crush" and her fan following skyrocketed with the actress basking in all the appreciation and glory
In the same film, Ranbir Kapoor grabbed eyeballs after he went completely nude on screen for the first time. In Animal, a scene in which he walks around naked in the open with his gang firing celebratory shots became the talk of the town
2023 was a rollercoaster ride for Sunny Deol as he witnessed the mammoth success of Gadar 2. But, things soon took a rocky turn when his Mumbai villa was put up for auction for allegedly not clearing Rs 56 crore dues, but the notice was later withdrawn citing "technical issues". Recently, Sunny grabbed eyeballs when a video of him roaming drunk on Mumbai streets went viral, but it later turned out to be a scene from his upcoming film
Vir Das scripted history and made India proud on a global scale as he became the first Indian comedian to win the coveted International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special 'Vir Das: Landing'
In a historic moment, music composer MM Keeravani and Chandrabose were awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR
Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir was heavily criticised for writing the dialogues of the film Adipurush, as people felt they were crass and disrespectful towards the epic Ramayana. Things only went downhill for him when he went on record to say "Hanuman was not God" and that the dialogues were written in a way to make it relatable for the audience
Rashmika Mandanna became a victim of the malicious deepfake technology and a fake objectionable video of the actress was circulated online, post which she expressed her shock and called for immediate action against the miscreants
Trisha Krishnan was all over the news after actor Mansoor Ali Khan made a controversial statement that he hoped to have a 'rape scene' with the actress in Leo, but was not even allowed to touch her. Trisha slammed him and vowed to never work with her again, and an FIR too was filed against Mansoor for his distasteful remark
Nushrratt Bharuccha made headlines after she got stuck in Israel when Hamas terrorists bombed the country. The actress hid in the basement of her hotel with missiles going off outside and was only a couple of days later that she could be flown back to India
Elvish Yadav began the year with a bang by becoming the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, however, things soon went downhill for him as he was accused of organising a party with snake poison being served inside
2023 was the year which Uorfi Javed might want to take with a pinch of salt. The actress was embroiled in controversies throughout the year, which ranged from online threats to police FIRs. Her social media handles too were hacked and suspended multiple times.
