Bigg Boss OTT 2: Prize Money For The Winner Is...

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 gears up for an electrifying finale, extended by two weeks and set for August, adding to the excitement surrounding the show.
The remaining contestants, including two wildcard entries, compete for the coveted spot in the grand finale of BB OTT 2.
Fans eagerly speculate about the finalists who will battle it out for the ultimate victory and the chance to emerge as the winner of the show.
For viewers are curious to uncover details about the prize money and the exact date of the highly anticipated finale, here's an interesting update.
n a recent LiveFeed conversation, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan discuss the prize money, revealing that the winner will receive Rs 25 lakh.
Manisha playfully mentions that if she wins, she would give Abhishek Rs 5 lakh, while she requests him to give her Rs 12 lakh if he emerges as the winner.
The revelation of the prize money brings back memories of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, where Divya Agarwal claimed victory and received the same prize amount in 2021.
