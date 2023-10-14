Bigg Boss Contestants Who Were Kicked Out Of Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere on October 15. Ahead of the new season of the controversial show, here's a look at the contestants who were kicked out of the show in the previous seasons
Archana Gautam was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 midway after she physically assaulted Shiv Thakare during a fight
Om Swami has been one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss . He was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 10 house for splashing his pee on Bani J
Kushal Tandon was shown the exit door after he hit Andy Kumar for passing lewd comments about Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 7
Priyanka Jagga is one of the few contestants who have been kicked out of the house by host Salman Khan himself
Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Missra, who has immortalised the phrase, "You do not tell me what to do", was kicked out of the house too
Kamaal R Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 3 after he flung a bottle to hit Rohit Verma but it hit Shamita Shetty instead
Madhurima Tuli was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house after she had hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan
Priyank Sharma was kicked out of the Bigg Boss 11 house after he slapped Akash on camera
Samir Soni was evicted from Bigg Boss 4 after he got into an ugly verbal spat with Dolly Bindra for making fun of Shweta Tiwari
Post the fight, Dolly too was asked to leave the house, and the actress surely did not take it lightly
Thanks For Reading!