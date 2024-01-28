Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: MC Stan Gets Mobbed On The Sets In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 28, 2024
MC Stan, who won Bigg Boss 16, was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Rapper MC Stan was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and denim jeans.
MC Stan was accompanied by politician Rrahul Narain Kanal.
MC Stan was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 17's grand finale to support his friend Munawar Faruqui.
MC Stan was seen getting mobbed by the paparazzi as he stepped out on the sets.
Earlier, MC Stan arrived on Bigg Boss 17 with the cast of Farrey.
During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh hails from Pune, Maharashtra.
