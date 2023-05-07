BIGBANG's Taeyang surprised by THIS new trend among K-pop idols

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023

BIGBANG's Taeyang made a surprising discovery about a new trend among K-Pop idols

Taeyang learns about the unexpected trend during his appearance on the show ‘The K-Star Next Door’

His friend Jonathan pointed out the two noticeable things in Taeyang's profile: frequent toplessness and unshaved armpits

Jonathan revealed that the trend among all male idols is to have shaved armpits

Taeyang expressed his surprise upon learning about the trend. He humorously apologized for his unshaved armpits and explained that it used to be considered acceptable

The trend of shaved armpits has divided fans, with SHINee's Key expressing his preference for a natural look

Taeyang may have the opportunity to influence other idols to embrace the natural look alongside Key

