Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Post Dinner Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Mumbai on July 6
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress made heads turns in a black dress with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline
She was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs outside a restaurant in Mumbai
Bhumi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria and her sister Samiksha Pednekar
Samiksha and Yash were also spotted in black outfits
Bhumi's dating life has been in the public eye ever since she was spotted kissing Yash after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception
A couple of days back, Bhumi and Yash were spotted together at Mumbai airport as they reportedly returned from a vacation
However, Bhumi has remained tight-lipped about her rumoured relationship with Yash
On the work front, Bhumi was recently seen in Afwaah. She will be seen next in Bhakshak, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake
Thanks For Reading!