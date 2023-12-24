Bhumi Pednekar Is The Epitome Of Grace In A Stunning Golden Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 24, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar recently attended Umang 2023 in a stunning golden saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar is here to show you how to ace the golden saree look with the utmost grace.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Bhumi Pednekar's golden saree was from Torani which also featured white embroidery.
Bhumi Pednekar wore a matching golden blouse with puffed sleeves.
For accessories, Bhumi Pednekar added a pearl layered necklace.
Bhumi Pednekar shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Call me, Bhumi Rani."
Bhumi Pednekar styled her lush locks into soft curls.
For her glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a dewy base that featured a nude pink lip and, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush
