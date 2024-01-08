Bhumi Pednekar Gives Twist To Her Ethnic Style Quotient With Halter Neck Blouse

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 08, 2024
On Monday. Bhumi Pednekar shared several pictures on her Instagram flaunting her saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "First Saree Of 2024 ;)"
Bhumi Pednekar's ivory saree was from Label Debelle and was styled by Tanya Ghavri.
Bhumi Pednekar's ivory saree was paired with a halter neck blouse that had embroidery on it.
For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar went super-glam with her eyes, glossy toned lip shade, and subtle contouring.
Bhumi Pednekar kept her tresses open and opted for beachy waves with middle partition.
Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar posted pictures of herself in a midnight blue gown from the shelves of Marchesa.
Bhumi Pednekar opted for a sleek bun and wore a choker-style necklace with matching studs.
