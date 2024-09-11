Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

By: Manisha Karki | September 11, 2024
Abhay Verma and Sharvari’s Munjya explore the rural superstitions that delve into the terrifying event. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films
Another film after Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is Kakuda, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. The film is a blend of horror and dark humor, inspired by real-life events. It showcases the curse of a mysterious ghost haunting a quaint town in Uttar Pradesh
A supernatural horror thriller Shaitaan, is directed by Vikas Bahl. It stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj. The story features a haunting incident involving a family after a daughter who falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger
Following the success of Chhorii, the makers announced Chhorii 2. The horror film stars Nushrat Bharucha and Soha Ali Khan in the lead roles. It revolves around Sakshi, who is haunted by the horrors of the past
Psychological horror and comedy return with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan. The story delves deeper into the haunted past of a mansion and its eerie secrets. It is directed by Anees Bazmee
Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri’s love-turned-dark tale Bloody Ishq is about obsession, revenge, and lost love. This unique mix of horror and romance is directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt
Following the success of its predecessor, Stree 2 continues the story of a vengeful spirit wreaking havoc in a small town. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, and is directed by Amar Kaushik
Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Mukti Mohan starrer A Wedding Story is a supernatural horror. The film about Preeti and Vikram as they prepare for their wedding. Their families have a history and are tormented by death, and each incident transforms into a terrifying dance of evil. It is directed by Abhinav Pareek
