Barbie's Dream House Can Be Rented Now: Check Details

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film, Barbie, is generating excitement among fans ahead of its release on July 21.To promote the film, a pink Barbie dream house has been made available for rent on Airbnb in Malibu.
The house will be hosted by Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, Barbie's forever aide in the movie. Pictures of the pink Barbie dream house went viral on social media, with fans showing enthusiastic responses to the unique marketing strategy.
The two-story building features pink walls and a swimming pool, with a channel that can be accessed from the first-floor balcony.
Bookings for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests will open on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT through airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests staying at the Barbie-inspired dream house on July 21 and July 22 will have the opportunity to experience the house from Ken's perspective.
Activities include exploring Ken's wardrobe, learning line dancing on the outdoor disco floor, participating in a "beach off" by the infinity pool, and taking home exclusive Kendom merchandise such as yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.
A press release by Ken expressed excitement about hosting guests in this one-of-a-kind "Ken digs."
Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children, an organization supporting girls' confidence, in conjunction with the film's release.
Fans expressed their excitement and desire to stay at the Barbie dream house on social media platforms like Twitter.
Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.The film is set to be released on July 21.
