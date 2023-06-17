Barbie: Unseen Pictures From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
The vibrant animation character Barbie is coming alive on screens with live charcters playing the role for the first time in Greta Gerwig's film of the same name.
The much anticipated movie is coming to theatres on July 21.
Many even say that this film could find more response from audiences than celebrated director Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ which is set to release on the date.
While we wait for 'Barbie', here are some of its first look posters, pictures from the set and more.
Barbie is being directed by the American actress, screen writer and director, Greta Gerwig. Gerwig is known for some acclaimed movies like, Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), etc.
Co-writer of this film with Greta Gerwig is her partner, Noah Baumbach.
Margot Robbie will star as Barbie and we will see Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef and many more play other Barbies in the film.
While Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the various Kens here.
Emerald Fennell and Michael Cera portray the now-discontinued dolls Midge and Allan, respectively.
Did you know that the pop star Dua Lipa will appear as a mermaid Barbie.
"Levitating" singer Dua Lipa released a new single from the film. The music video is titled - "Dance the Night"
The film is being distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures.
