Barbie: Margot Robbie REVEALS How The Famous Heels Scene Was Filmed

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Popular actress Margot Robbie discussed the highly talked-about scene of the heels in the upcoming live-action 'Barbie' movie in a recent interview.
The film is expected to have unforgettable moments thanks to recent advancements and creative brilliance.
In the trailer for 'Barbie,' a scene featuring heels was showcased, which caught the attention of fans and sparked conversations on social media.
Robbie revealed in he chat with Fandango that the seemingly simple shot had to be repeated eight times to achieve the desired result, surprising many.
To ensure the heels stayed in place during the scene, adhesive tapes were used on the soles.
This scene was crucial for the production as it aimed to maintain Barbie's iconic feature of not having flat feet, making the actress's performance crucial to remain on tiptoe
