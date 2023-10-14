Avneet Kaur Oozes Oomph At 22nd Birthday Party In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Actress and social media personality Avneet Kaur turned 22 on October 13
The actress jetted off to London to celebrate her birthday
She shared a series of stunning photos from her birthday lunch on social media
The actress oozed glamour in a strappy black dress
She looked sizzling hot in the black dress and she also struck some stunning poses
In a video, she can also be seen cutting her birthday cake
The actress set the internet on fire with her birthday dump
