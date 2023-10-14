Avneet Kaur Oozes Oomph At 22nd Birthday Party In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023

Actress and social media personality Avneet Kaur turned 22 on October 13

The actress jetted off to London to celebrate her birthday

She shared a series of stunning photos from her birthday lunch on social media

The actress oozed glamour in a strappy black dress

She looked sizzling hot in the black dress and she also struck some stunning poses

In a video, she can also be seen cutting her birthday cake

The actress set the internet on fire with her birthday dump

Thanks For Reading!

Ananya Panday Keeps It Casual With ₹3.93 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai
Find out More