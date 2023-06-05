Avneet Kaur Flaunts Toned Midriff In Pink Corset Top

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Actress Avneet Kaur recently shared a series of stunning photos of herself on Instagram
She often makes headlines because of her her bold and audacious fashion statements
In the pictures, the actress is seen striking different poses for the camera
Avneet looks gorgeous in a hot pink corset top and blue jeans
She completed her look with a white handbag
Avneet often shares pictures and videos on Instagram, where she has nearly 33 million followers
Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet has teamed up with Sunny Singh for family entertainer Luv Ki Arrange Marriage
Luv Ki Arrange Marriage has been directed by Raaj Shandilya
She will also be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru
Tiku Weds Sheru has been produced by Kangana Ranaut
