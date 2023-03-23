Atif Aslam's mushy pictures with wife Sara Bharwana

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has become a proud father as he and his wife Sara Bharwana welcome a baby girl

He took to his Instagram on March 23 to share the news of his baby's arrival with his fans

Atif Aslam often shares pictures with his wife on social media

It was love at first sight for Atif

He saw Sara at his college campus and immediately fell in love with her

Even though their families were aware of their relationship, they waited for eight years to tie the knot

In 2012, they made their relationship official

The couple got married in 2013 and have three children

Halima is their third child

Their older son Ahad was born in 2014 and second son in 2019

Atif Aslam is known for his songs like 'Aadat', 'Bakhuda', 'Jeena Jeena', 'Jaane De' and several others

