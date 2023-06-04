ASTRO members Cha Eun-woo, Sanha visit late Moonbin's new memorial site

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Moonbin passed away on April 19, and fans have been visiting memorial sites to pay their respects.
Instagram & Twitter
ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo recently shared some stills showing him and Sanha at what seems to be the Namhansanseong Fortress, the new memorial space for their late group member Moonbin.
The memorial site on the rooftop of the Fantagio building will officially close on June 6, which marks the 49th day since Moonbin's passing.
Fantagio announces the preparation of an off-site memorial space called "Moon's Space" at Gukcheongsa, a Buddhist temple in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, based on Moonbin's family's request.
Cha Eunwoo and Sanha were seen visiting the new memorial before its public opening, as seen in the videos shared by Cha Eunwoo.
The memorial space will open to the public on June 7 at 5:30 am (KST), and visitors are requested not to leave food offerings but can bring letters or notes
Thanks For Reading!