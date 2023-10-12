Ashnoor Kaur, 19, Buys Posh New House In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Actress and social media influencer Ashnoor Kaur has been scaling new heights every day
The actress, who is just 19, bought her own house in Mumbai recently
She moved in with her family in the swanky new house this week and she also organised a grand housewarming ceremony
Ashnoor's proud parents were seen participating in the housewarming ceremony
For the ceremony, Ashnoor opted for a green sharara set
She looked beautiful in the floral outfit as she basked in the sun and her success
Ashnoor had earlier shared glimpses of her new abode on her social media handle
She also gave her fans a peek into the stunning view from her high-rise apartment
"New month, new beginnings, new home," Ashnoor wrote
