Arijit Singh Birthday: 7 interesting facts about the Kesariya singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
Indian playback singer Arijit Singh celebrates his 36th birthday on April 25, Tuesday
The singer seems to have a Midas touch and almost every chartbuster in today's times is sung by Arijit Singh. On his birthday, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the introverted singer:
Arijit Singh has sung over 200 songs, not just in Hindi, but also in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati
Arijit was trained by the Hazara Brothers at the age of 3. When he was 9, he bagged a scholarship from the Indian govt to train for vocals in classical music
Arijit Singh participated in the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005, but did not win the trophy
Arijit's first song was 'All For One' from 'High School Musical 2', which was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Arijit is the most followed Asian soloist on Spotify
Besides being a singer, Arijit is a badminton player, a writer, a movie freak and a documentary maker
Arijit has an NGO named Let There Be Light which works for the Below Poverty Line community
