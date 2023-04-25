Happy Birthday Shriya Pilgaonkar: Eight Facts You Wouldn't Know About The Pretty Mirzapur Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023

Shriya Pilgaonkar, fondly addressed as Sweety Bhabhi by ardent 'Mirzapur' fans has found tremendous acclaim for herself with successful web outings in 'Mirzapur', 'Guilty Minds', 'The Broken News' and 'Taaza Khabar'. Presenting eight facts about her that you possibly do not know

The young actress is a well-trained swimmer who won several gold medals for the sport during her schooling days

She knows the Japanese language and is an amazing linguistic translator

Following her graduation in sociology, she opted for dancing and learnt Kathak

Her favourite web series is 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

She is a voracious reader

As a child artist, she played the role of a boy in the TV serial 'Tu Tu Main Main'

She made her debut in theatre through a 10-minutes short play for which she acted, sang and danced in

Despite being a star daughter, the actress has never taken her privilege for granted. She prefers carving her own identity in showbiz

The actress loves to keep her love life private but insists that she isn't seeing anyone

