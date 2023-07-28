Are You A Pluviophile? 6 Perfect K-Dramas To Watch These Rainy Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023
To all the Pluviophile out there who are also a K-drama fan, are you confused about what to watch these rainy days?
Twitter -Instagram
Check Out these 6 K-dramas perfect to embraince the pleasant rainy weather -
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Discover a heartwarming story of healing and love as a seaside town's chief handyman helps a woman start afresh, all while navigating unexpected situations under the rain.
Something in the Rain: Experience a delicious noona romance as an accomplished career woman falls for her best friend's younger brother, leading to a passionate love story with its fair share of challenges.
She Was Pretty: Join the fun-filled journey of a magazine editor's pursuit of his childhood crush, who has transformed since their early days and finds solace in the rain they both share a deep connection with.
Love Rain: Immerse yourself in a sentimental tale of first love, intertwined with the heartwarming flashbacks of the past, as two young individuals discover the hidden connection between their parents' long-lost romance.
When My Love Blooms: Witness a true-blue romance drama as a music major and a headstrong law student's love story unfolds, leading them to reunite years later and reignite old feelings.
A Business Proposal: Indulge in a steamy office romance as a food researcher and a no-nonsense CEO enter a contractual relationship, discovering their shared fear of rain while falling hopelessly in love.
Thanks For Reading!