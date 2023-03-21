Archana Gautam's Dubai vacation in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai
She took to her Instagram account to share several photos and give a glimpse of her vacation
In one of the photos, Archana is seen posing in a white strapless bralette and breezy dress
She also posed in a olive green co-ord set with Burj Khalifa in the background
She wore a bandana on her head with the co-ord set and enjoyed her time on the beach
"Dubai Ki Mastiya," she captioned her latest Instagram post
In another picture, she is seen enjoying in a swimming pool
Archana began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model
She later joined politics and recently entertained the audience with her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house
