Archana Gautam's Dubai vacation in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai

She took to her Instagram account to share several photos and give a glimpse of her vacation

In one of the photos, Archana is seen posing in a white strapless bralette and breezy dress

She also posed in a olive green co-ord set with Burj Khalifa in the background

She wore a bandana on her head with the co-ord set and enjoyed her time on the beach

"Dubai Ki Mastiya," she captioned her latest Instagram post

In another picture, she is seen enjoying in a swimming pool

Archana began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model

She later joined politics and recently entertained the audience with her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house

