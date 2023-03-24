Anushka Sharma's breathtaking new photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours recently and opted for a quick photoshoot at home before leaving for the event. SEE PHOTOS
Anushka looked drop dead gorgeous in her purple off-shoulder gown
She chose to keep her hairs open while flaunting her heels an thick 'payals'
The actress was all smiles as she posed in front of the beautiful painted walls in her living room
Showing off her bright look with those luminous eyes
Effortless style? Anushka's got it covered
And when hubby Virat joins her in his handsome looks
With beaming smiles, they gaze into each other's eyes
Thanks For Reading!